Watch: Did Tim Cook just pay a visit to Mukesh Ambani at Anitilia ahead of Apple's store launch?

Apple has unveiled its first India store in the business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex in the country's financial capital Mumbai. The outlet will be opened up for customers on April 18, followed by another store in New Delhi's Saket, expected to be opened by Aple CEO Tim Cook himself.

Ahead of the launch, Cook has reportedly been spotted at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

An Instagram post by Viral Bhayani, purportedly shows Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani seeing off the Apple boss near Antilia's gate.

Visiting Antilia ahead of Jio World?

Although Cook can't be seen in the images or video, the clip comes a day ahead of the BKC launch where his presence is expected.

The retail outlet in BKC, inspired by Mumbai's vibrant culture and its kaali peeli taxi art, is situated in the Jio World Drive Mall owned by the Ambani family.

Not his first meeting with the Ambanis

Earlier in 2016, Cook reportedly had lunch at Antilia after meeting Anant Ambani at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.

He had also rubbed shoulders with top corporates and Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan during his visit.

This time, reports suggest that Cook may also interact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching the store in New Delhi.