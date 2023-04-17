Apple CEO Tim Cook may meet PM Modi during India visit to launch stores in Mumbai and Delhi

Apple's founder Steve Jobs' trip to India in the 70s is said to have been a life-changing experience for the man who went on to create the iPhone. Decades later, the world's most sought-after high-end device has a loyal customer-base in India, which helped it clock $6 billion in sales for FY23.

As Apple unveils its first stores in India, its CEO Tim Cook is in town and reportedly plans to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What's on the agenda?

Cook will first launch a store in Mumbai's BKC, which is located in the Jio World Drive Mall owned by the Ambanis, on Tuesday, April 18.

After that he will be headed to Delhi to unveil another store in Saket on Thursday, April 20, and may meet PM Modi on Wednesday.

Apart from the PM, Cook will also be interacting with the Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Already reached the Ambani residence?

Videos of the Apple CEO purportedly leaving the Rs 15,000 crore Ambani residence Antilia in India's financial capital Mumbai have already been creating a buzz.

The clip shows Akash Ambani near the gate of Antilia, seeing off Cook who was reportedly seated inside a minivan.

Cook had also met Modi, along with Anant Ambani, and Bollywood celebrities on his trip to India in 2016.