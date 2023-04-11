Apple's second store in India to be opened in Delhi: Date, location and other details | Twitter - RohitVohra

Apple on Tuesday announced its plans to open the first retail store in Mumbai on April 18 and the iPhone maker is also opening its second store in Delhi on April 20. This will be in addition to unveiling the barricade for the Delhi store named Apple Saket.

Similar to Mumbai the company revealed the barricade with colorful artwork for Delhi on Tuesday morning. The second store's design is inspired from Delhi's many gates that signify a new chapter to the capital's storied past. The store will open for customers at 10:00 am on April 20.

Apple talking about the Delhi store in its statement said, "Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple's latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personlised service and support from the store's team of Specialists Creatives and Geniuses."

The tech giant in a statement said, "These retail locations will offer great new ways to browse, discover and buy Apple products with exceptional services and experiences for customers."

These retail stores mark the iPhone maker's growing ambition in India, which is now becoming a key market for the sales and manufacturing capabilities.

Apple BKC

Apple BKC will open at 11 am on April 18, 2023. In order to celebrate, the Cupertino tech giant announced a special Today at Apple series called 'Mumbai Rising'. This celebration will begin from the opening day and pull on through the summer. Apple will bring visitors, creative thinkers and local artists to these sessions to give them hands-on activities with Apple's products and services and celebrate the local community and culture of the city.