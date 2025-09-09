 Companies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCompanies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31

Companies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31

The government has asked manufacturers to revise MRPs on unsold stock based on updated GST rates, effective from September 22, ensuring fair pricing and transparency for consumers.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
MRP Must Reflect New GST Rates. | File Photo |

New Delhi: The Indian government has told all manufacturers, packers, and importers to revise the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of their unsold goods to reflect the new GST rates.

These changes in GST (Goods and Services Tax) will start from September 22, 2025. Companies have time until December 31, 2025, or until the stock is sold out — whichever comes first — to update the MRP.

No Extra Price Change Allowed

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi shared this update in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that companies can only change prices based on the GST revision — nothing more or less.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage

If the GST has decreased, the MRP should also go down. If GST increased, the price can increase only by that amount. No extra markup is allowed.

How Should New Prices Be Shown?

Companies must show the new MRP using a sticker, stamp, or online print on the product packaging. However, the old MRP should still be visible for reference. This helps customers compare the change clearly.

Inform Consumers Openly

Minister Joshi also said that businesses should inform customers through advertisements and public notices.

Read Also
New GST Slabs To Propel Automobile Sector, Boosting Job Opportunities; Informal Sector Drivers,...
article-image

He explained that this move is important for consumer rights. It will help ensure that people pay the correct price and are not misled during the GST rate transition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Anand Mahindra Said He Wouldn't Visit Vizag's New Glass Skywalk?

Why Anand Mahindra Said He Wouldn't Visit Vizag's New Glass Skywalk?

Companies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31

Companies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31

Nepal’s Social Media Ban Disrupts Cross-Border Communication, Indians Now Paying ₹9 –...

Nepal’s Social Media Ban Disrupts Cross-Border Communication, Indians Now Paying ₹9 –...

Yellow Metal Marks Another Rally; Gold Price Now Upwards Of Psychological Mark

Yellow Metal Marks Another Rally; Gold Price Now Upwards Of Psychological Mark

Sebi Eases ESOP Rules For Startup Founders, New Move Helps IPO-Bound Companies Retain Benefits

Sebi Eases ESOP Rules For Startup Founders, New Move Helps IPO-Bound Companies Retain Benefits