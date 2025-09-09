Companies Told To Update MRP On Old Stock, New GST Rates Must Reflect In Prices By Dec 31

MRP Must Reflect New GST Rates. | File Photo |

New Delhi: The Indian government has told all manufacturers, packers, and importers to revise the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of their unsold goods to reflect the new GST rates.

These changes in GST (Goods and Services Tax) will start from September 22, 2025. Companies have time until December 31, 2025, or until the stock is sold out — whichever comes first — to update the MRP.

No Extra Price Change Allowed

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi shared this update in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that companies can only change prices based on the GST revision — nothing more or less.

If the GST has decreased, the MRP should also go down. If GST increased, the price can increase only by that amount. No extra markup is allowed.

How Should New Prices Be Shown?

Companies must show the new MRP using a sticker, stamp, or online print on the product packaging. However, the old MRP should still be visible for reference. This helps customers compare the change clearly.

Inform Consumers Openly

Minister Joshi also said that businesses should inform customers through advertisements and public notices.

He explained that this move is important for consumer rights. It will help ensure that people pay the correct price and are not misled during the GST rate transition.