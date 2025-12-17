GCCs To Dominate India’s Office Market, Driving 40% Demand in 2025

File Image |

New Delhi: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are likely to account for 35–40 per cent of total office demand in 2025, and they made up more than 55 per cent of large office deals in the first nine months of CY25, a report said on Wednesday. The report from CBRE South Asia Private Limited said that resilient demand fundamentals underpinned another record year for office leasing, with gross leasing expected to surpass 80 million sq. ft. in 2025.

Around 60 million sq. ft. of gross leasing was recorded between January and September -- the highest first‑nine‑month total on record. The firm forecasted that resilient demand fundamentals are expected to support sustained leasing momentum in 2026, led by portfolio expansion, workplace reconfiguration, and a continued shift toward premium, future-ready assets. There is a growing focus on sustainability among occupiers with the majority of tenants having already defined their ESG goals, the report noted.

During the year, occupiers continued to invest in collaborative and innovation-focussed workspaces, fuelling the demand for high-quality, tech-enabled, and experience-driven environments. Around 84 per cent of new supply delivered in the period was green‑certified and 77 per cent of leasing occurred in such projects. Sectorally, office space leasing remained broad-based, led by technology firms and supported by flex operators, BFSI, engineering and manufacturing.

Further, the Industrial & Logistics (I&L) leasing recorded steady growth, led by third‑party logistics (3PL) players and e‑commerce firms, with Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad together accounting for nearly 60 per cent of space take‑up. Large deals over 1 lakh sq. ft. drove the space absorption and rose to a 38 per cent share of absorption in 9M 2025, up from 27 per cent a year earlier.

Retail space take-up of 4.6 million sq. ft. was dominated by the fashion and apparel sector, driving nearly half of demand, while residential sales exceeded 2.1 lakh units in 9M 2025. Equity inflows into real estate rose 14 per cent YoY to $10.2 billion in 9M 2025, with full‑year investment projected to touch $12–14 billion.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.