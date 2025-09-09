Nepal’s Social Media Ban Disrupts Cross-Border Communication, Indians Now Paying ₹9 – ₹12/Minute For Calls

Nepal’s Social Media Ban Triggers Protests, India Feels The Impact . |

Lucknow/Patna: Nepal has banned many popular social media platforms since September 4. The government has restricted apps that are not registered with Nepal’s authorities.

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), and YouTube are no longer accessible. The only major app still working is TikTok.

This ban has made many young people in Nepal very angry, and they have started protesting on the streets.

#WATCH | Nepal: Violence erupts during protests in Kathmandu, as protesters demonstrate against alleged corruption.



The ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media sites in the country was lifted last night. pic.twitter.com/GBbsB5iini — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

India Also Affected Due to Close Ties

Nepal and India share deep family and cultural connections, especially in the border areas. Because of this, the impact of the ban is also being felt in India.

Many Indian citizens have relatives in Nepal. They used to talk daily through WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram. Now, they are not able to contact them.

People living in areas like Kursakanta and Sikti blocks in Bihar, near the Nepal border, are finding it very hard to communicate with their family members across the border.

In Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh and nearby Indian border areas, Nepal’s recent ban on major social media platforms has caused significant trouble for locals. With platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook blocked, people are struggling to stay in touch with their relatives across the border. Locals report that mobile calling has become the only option, costing as much as Rs 9 to Rs 12 per minute. This has especially affected Indians living in Nepal, making regular communication with their families difficult and expensive.

Business and Tourism Hit

Earlier, many hotels in Nepal’s border towns like Rangeli and Karsiya offered free Wi-Fi to Indian visitors. These hotels are now almost empty, as internet-based communication is no longer possible.

Hotel owners and tourists are both unhappy. Shopkeepers, hoteliers, and especially the Madhesi community (who live on both sides of the border) are facing losses.

Expensive International Calling Adds to the Problem

Now, people are forced to make international phone calls, which are very expensive:

- Calling Nepal from India costs Rs 12 per minute

- Calling India from Nepal costs Rs 5 per minute

This has added extra burden on families, especially those who talk daily.

Anger and Protests in Nepal

Nepal’s youth are very upset with the government’s decision. Many are protesting, saying the ban was imposed suddenly and without any alternative.

Students, businessmen, and common citizens are suffering because digital communication has completely stopped.

The Nepal government says the ban targets apps that did not register officially, but people say this decision has cut off vital communication, and they are demanding its removal.