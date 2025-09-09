LIC premium-collection surpasses 2024 numbers; but overall insurance collection on wane

File Image |

Mumbai: Overall life insurance premium collections for the month of August 2025 have declined by 6.01 percent for the month of August 2025 as reported by industry body, Life Insurance Council.

Overall insurance premium collections were down 8.87 percent to ₹92.50 lakh crores for the annual period ending up to August 2025.

Premium collections have declined for the month of August. In August 2024, premium collection was reported at ₹32,644.09 crores; for Aug 2025 it was reported at ₹30,958.77.

While premium collections have reportedly been robust for SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, and Axis Max Life; in the case of Life Insurance Corporation of India, the numbers declined - specifically for the month of August 2025.

For August 2025, LIC premiums were reported at ₹16,022 crores - down by 17 percent from August 2024.

However on a year-to-date basis, LIC premium collections had already surpassed 2024 numbers.

LIC premium collections, however, have reportedly grown by 3.02 percent to ₹98,051.09 crores for the year ending August 2025.