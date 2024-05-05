'Marathi People Are Not Welcome Here': LinkedIn Post For Job In Mumbai Creates Furore

Screengrab of the job post | X

The Consitution of India proscribes discrimination on the basis of Religion, Place of birth, Caste or Language. In a viral job post on LinkedIn that has caused umbrage online, ITCODE Infotech, while looking to fill the position of a Graphic Designer has categorically shunned any Marathi-speaking candidates from making any submission for the post. This is blatantly against values prescribed by the Indian Constitution.

The screengrab of the LinkedIn job post features the name of the individual, who posted this. The post indicates, that person in question is a freelance HR professional, who goes by the name Janvi Sarna.

DISCRIMINATION ALERT 🚨



Hi @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1

This is Janvi Sarna from Surat. HR recruiter in IT CODE INFOTECH.



In one of her linkedIn post she mentioned a very discriminatory condition



“#Marathi People are not welcome here”.

Please take action.

1/#StopHatingMarathis pic.twitter.com/Gm3GZ0G4ca — सुक्टा बोंबिल (@suktabombil) May 4, 2024

In this post, Sarna makes a bluntly exclusionary statement, saying "The Marathi people are not welcome here", all this while nonchalantly enlisting the other requirements for the said position.

Screengrab of the now deleted job post. |

The post appears to have been taken down after the furore.

Screengrab of the deleted post. |

The job with an advertised pay of Rs 4.8 PA for the aforementioned role (Graphic Designer) ironically expects the candidate to discharge their duties from their office in Mumbai, the capital city of the Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra.

The post for the said job was said to be done at the behest of ITCODE Infotech, a Surat-based company. This has led to many of them underscoring this as a discriminatory and exclusionary method of hiring.

Apart from X, formerly Twitter, Neitizens on other platforms, including Reddit, expressed their aghast and disappointment in the problematic nature of the post. Some of them even invoked instances of discrimination on other counts in other instances, including house renting.

One Reddit user even said, that such companies should not be allowed to function in the state of Maharashtra. It also became a platform for many Reddit users to point out growing discrimination, that happens on basis Religion and Caste, and how it affects the rectitude of the workforce at large.

ITCODE Infotech according to available information, is headed by Balakrushn Koladiya, a Surat-based professional.