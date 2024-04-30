Elon Musk's Tesla Plans to Lay off Over 500 Employees; Fires 2 Senior Executives: Report | Photo: Craig Adderley/ Pexels

Tech tycoon and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, may lay off up to 500 employees. According to reports from The Information, Rebecca Tinucci, who look after the Tesla's Supercharger business, and Daniel Ho, head of the new vehicles program, were laid off.

As per the reports, the lay off is expected to be beyond the two individuals with approximately 500 employees getting affected who worked under Tinucci and Ho, particularly in the Supercharger group. The decision is expected to be of Musk's being not happier with falling sales and the perceived slow pace of restructuring efforts within the company.

Furthermore, Tesla's public policy team which was formerly led by Rohan Patel, is also set to be terminated. This could be a move from the tech giant as a part to streamline operations and cost cutting as Tesla is facing some challenges in the electric vehicle market, including declining revenue and increasing competition.

As per the report, Musk wrote in an email to senior managers, stating, “Hopefully these actions are making it clear that we need to be absolutely hard core about headcount and cost reduction.”

The two senior executive: Daniel Ho joined Tesla in 2013 and Rebecca Tinucci, joined the company in 2018 and worked as a senior product manager before overseeing the Supercharger business

Although, Tesla has not yet issued an officially statement on the reported layoffs.