Jab Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bollywood!

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the launch of the first Apple store in the country and he spent his evening catching up with a slew of Bollywood celebs
Tim Cook was seen meeting Madhuri Dixit and he also relished a vadapav with her. He also clicked a selfie with Neha Dhupia
Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar also posed with Cook for a picture
Oscar-winning duo Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves met and chatted with Cook
Raveena Tandon too got in a frame with Cook
Tim Cook with Shilpa Shetty
Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was seen catching up with Cook
Singer-music composer Armaan Malik clicked a selfie with Cook
Rakul Preet Singh with Tim Cook
Shirley Sethia with Tim Cook
