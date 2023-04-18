Jab Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bollywood!

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in Mumbai on Monday for the launch of the first Apple store in the country and he spent his evening catching up with a slew of Bollywood celebs

Tim Cook was seen meeting Madhuri Dixit and he also relished a vadapav with her. He also clicked a selfie with Neha Dhupia

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar also posed with Cook for a picture

Oscar-winning duo Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves met and chatted with Cook

Raveena Tandon too got in a frame with Cook

Tim Cook with Shilpa Shetty

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman was seen catching up with Cook

Singer-music composer Armaan Malik clicked a selfie with Cook

Rakul Preet Singh with Tim Cook

Shirley Sethia with Tim Cook

