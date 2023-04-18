A sneak peak into India's first Apple store- 'Apple BKC' in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Apple, the tech giant gave a glimpse of the its first store in India; a day before the official opening of Apple retail store in BKC, Mumbai on April 18
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the first-ever Apple store in India. The Apple Saket store in Delhi will open for customers on April 20
Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine
The store will display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag
Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them
The BKS store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages
They will help customers understand about Apple products and offering advice on the best options to suit customers’ needs, as well as the Apple Trade In program
Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations
The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy, Apple said in a statement
Thanks For Reading!