Apple opens its first store in Mumbai's BKC; netizens react

Tech giant Apple launched its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex area today, on April 18. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple fans were seen making long queues outside the store.
The opening of the first Indian Apple store, Apple BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which the CEO, Tim Cook himself is in town and he opened the door of first Apple store in Mumbai.
Tim Cook waved at the fans gathered at the grand opening of the event and even, allowed them to click selfies with him.
While loyal fan of Apple products are excited on the opening of the store in India and in Mumbai's BKC and have expressed the same on the social media. Apple fans posted several images and videos from the event.
While the other section of the social media feels that the hype regarding the event is unnecessary and Apple fans aren't going to get the products for free as they were standing in queue from morning 6 today (April 18). Read the reactions of the Twitter users to Apple's newly launched store in Mumbai's BKC:
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)