WATCH: Tim cook open doors to first Apple store in Mumbai

Tech giant Apple launched its first retail store in India in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex area today, on April 18. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple fans were seen making long queues outside the store.

The opening of the first Indian Apple store, Apple BKC, is a mega event for the firm, for which the CEO, Tim Cook himself is in town and he opened the door of first Apple store in Mumbai.

Tim Cook waved at the fans gathered at the grand opening of the event and even, allowed them to click selfies with him.

The Apple store has products, merchandise and services like repairing the gadgets available for customers. The customers will be able to check out the products and can also educate themselves on how to use them optimally.

The store will display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

Apple exports from India are estimated to have crossed USD 5 billion in the financial year 2022-23 which is about half of the total exports of 'Made In India' phones.

From 50,000 iPhones sold in India when the first version was launched in 2008, to more than 70 lakh sold in 2022, Apple's popularity has consistently gone up. It has also surpassed two crore iPhone users in India, with more than 90 per cent remaining loyal to the brand.

