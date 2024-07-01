Silence At MP Checkposts: A Welcome Surprise For Drivers, No More Queues, Just Cruise

The empty Nayagaon RTO checkpost on MP-Rajasthan border |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, all transport checkposts and RTO barriers across the state have been abolished from July 1, including the Nayagaon barrier on the MP-Rajasthan border in Neemuch district.

This move, aimed at curbing corruption and easing the flow of commercial traffic, was met with a positive response from anti-corruption advocates and transport operators.

By the morning of July 1, the Nayagaon barrier was seen empty. Neemuch district collector Dinesh Chandra Jain and SP Ankit Jaiswal conducted a surprise inspection to ensure compliance. A revenue officer and a police officer were also deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

For years, truck drivers have reported extortion at these barriers, with entry taxes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per truck. Despite multiple complaints, previous governments, including those led by Congress' Digvijay Singh and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, failed to address the issue. This extortion led to long waits and financial losses for truck operators. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's decisive action has been widely welcomed.

Nayagaon barrier: A hub of political patronage and corruption

The Nayagaon barrier, situated on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, has long been a silent witness to political manoeuvring and corruption. During the Congress rule, the barrier played a significant role in the political ascension of many young workers from both the district Congress and later the BJP, transforming them from workers to leaders. This strategic advantage has led to a lack of strong opposition from Congress against the rampant corruption at this barrier.

The complicity extends beyond political parties. Many journalists, police, and administrative officials have remained silent about the illegal money collection due to a fixed percentage share, often referred to as 'envelopes'.

In 2015, the then collector of Neemuch, Nandkumaram, boldly labelled the illegal collections at the barrier as 'organised crime' and directed the registration of a case. However, it took 22 days for the case to be registered, and shortly after, Nandkumaram was abruptly transferred to Vallabh Bhawan, raising suspicions about the influence of vested interests.

Checkpost on Indore-Icchapur highway closed

Burhanpur: The closure of the RTO checkpost at Bhota barrier on the Indore-Ichhapur highway, adjacent to the Maharashtra border, brought an unexpected quiet to the area. At 1 pm on Monday, the site, once bustling with long vehicle queues and the clamour of drivers paying taxes, was eerily silent.

Many truck drivers, unaware of the closure, arrived ready to pay the usual Rs 700-900 tax, only to find the post deserted. Mukesh, a driver en route from Pune to Bhopal, expressed his delight, saying, "We did not know that from today we do not have to pay tax. We came to know when we came here. We are very happy. The government has taken a very good decision."

Transport sub-inspector Pankaj Jain confirmed the closure from midnight on June 30, and further actions await the transport minister's next orders. Home Guard district commandant Meenakshi Chauhan detailed that 10 soldiers will be deployed to maintain order at the Bhota and Dedtalai checkposts, ensuring seamless operations.

However, the impact of the closure was felt by over 1,500 people, including local vendors who relied on the bustling checkpost for their livelihood. The once thriving area now stands silent, with residents voicing their concerns over the sudden unemployment.

The government's move, though praised by drivers, leaves a significant social footprint, marking a new chapter in Madhya Pradesh's transport administration.

Sendhwa checkpost: Significant time and financial savings

Sendhwa: Drivers expressed their relief and satisfaction with the closure of the checkpost at Balasamud on the AB road, citing significant time and financial savings previously spent at the checkpost.

Dilip, a driver travelling from Dhuliya to Indore, praised the decision, stating it has removed the hassles of traffic congestion and alleged extortion from their journeys.

Barwani RTO Reena Kirade confirmed that while the checkpost is closed, plans are underway to establish new checking points and mobile units to ensure compliance with transport regulations effectively.