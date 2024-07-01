MP Cabinet Approves Decision To Address Vice Chancellor As 'Kulguru'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided that the Vice Chancellors of the Universities will now be addressed as 'Kulguru' in the state.

A proposal in this regard was tabled before the cabinet meeting held at the state assembly in Bhopal on Monday, and the council of ministers approved it unanimously.

"We have decided that such decisions will also be taken in our state through which our roots will be connected to our culture. In the same sequence today, the state cabinet approved a decision we had taken earlier. Now, the state cabinet has decided to address the Vice Chancellors of the universities as Kulguru in the state. Its importance increases as Guru Purnima will be celebrated this month. Now, we will address Vice Chancellors as Kulguru," CM Yadav told ANI.

The impact of the decision is such that the other states have also sought a copy of this proposal and making this law in their state. Based on this, they will also change the name of Vice Chancellors in their respective states, he added.

CM Yadav further said, "Another decision has been taken by the council of ministers that vehicles involved in the illegal act of transporting cows with the intention of cow slaughter in the state are often released by the court. In the case of vehicles caught violating the rules, action will be taken to confiscate the vehicles. The vehicles will be seized, they will not be freed." The third important decision that the cabinet took was regarding safety guidelines regarding measures for the prevention of fatal accidents of small children due to their falling into abandoned borewells.

"In such a case, the cabinet has decided that strict action will be taken against any tubewell found open after boring. Even FIR will be registered and a fine will be imposed. The state government will not tolerate the negligence of those who leave the tubewell open after boring it," the chief minister said.

"I also want to appeal to the people of the state that whoever wants to bore a tubewell should get it done properly and must put a lid on it. Do not keep it open under any circumstances," the CM added.