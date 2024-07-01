WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education Minister Vishwas Sarang

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session has begun and so did the questions and protests by the opposition Congress. Congress leaders, on Monday, took to streets in the city of Gwalior and staged protests against the irregularities in the nursing college scam and NEET paper leak. They protested in front of the Gwalior Collectorate, demanding the resignation of the then Education Minister Vishwas Sarang over the scam.

The opposition leader asserted that this issue has an impact on future of millions of students, simultaneously holding the ministers and officials responsible for the irregularities. They demanded Medical Education Minister should resign. A video of the same has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:

Congress mob in front of Gwalior Collectorate | FP Photo

According to information, following the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committees' instructions, the District Congress Committee staged a protest today regarding the nursing and paper leak scam in the state. A large number of Congress leaders present at the protest in front of the Collectorate office demanded the resignation of Vishwas Sarang, the state's Minister of Cooperation, Sports, and Youth Welfare.

Congress State Secretary Sunil Sharma stated that despite the minister's name being linked to the scam, his resignation has not been sought. Congress demands action against all those involved in the nursing scam and the NEET paper leak case. Until action is taken against the culprits, Congress will continue to hold protests from time to time.