 WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education Minister Vishwas Sarang
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education Minister Vishwas Sarang

WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education Minister Vishwas Sarang

The Congress leaders allege that this issue is connected to the future of millions of children and that ministers and officials have committed irregularities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Monsoon Session has begun and so did the questions and protests by the opposition Congress. Congress leaders, on Monday, took to streets in the city of Gwalior and staged protests against the irregularities in the nursing college scam and NEET paper leak. They protested in front of the Gwalior Collectorate, demanding the resignation of the then Education Minister Vishwas Sarang over the scam.

The opposition leader asserted that this issue has an impact on future of millions of students, simultaneously holding the ministers and officials responsible for the irregularities. They demanded Medical Education Minister should resign. A video of the same has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:

Read Also
MP Updates: Indigo Airlines Launch Daily Flight Between Jabalpur & Mumbai; New Criminal Laws To Be...
article-image
Congress mob in front of Gwalior Collectorate

Congress mob in front of Gwalior Collectorate | FP Photo

According to information, following the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committees' instructions, the District Congress Committee staged a protest today regarding the nursing and paper leak scam in the state. A large number of Congress leaders present at the protest in front of the Collectorate office demanded the resignation of Vishwas Sarang, the state's Minister of Cooperation, Sports, and Youth Welfare.

Congress State Secretary Sunil Sharma stated that despite the minister's name being linked to the scam, his resignation has not been sought. Congress demands action against all those involved in the nursing scam and the NEET paper leak case. Until action is taken against the culprits, Congress will continue to hold protests from time to time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education...

WATCH: MP Congress Protests Nursing College Scam & NEET Paper Leak, Demands Resignation Of Education...

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserves Closed Till October; Here’s WHY

MP Monsoon Session: Difficult To Get Labourers Due To Increased Income, MP Govt Denies Reports On...

MP Monsoon Session: Difficult To Get Labourers Due To Increased Income, MP Govt Denies Reports On...

WATCH: 'School Mafia Murdabad...' Thousands Of Parents Protest Against Arbitrary Fee Hikes By...

WATCH: 'School Mafia Murdabad...' Thousands Of Parents Protest Against Arbitrary Fee Hikes By...

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita: First Criminal Case Registered Under New Law In MP’s Gwalior

Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita: First Criminal Case Registered Under New Law In MP’s Gwalior