Delhi's Burari-Like Case Haunts MP; Husband, Wife & Three Children Found Hanging At Home In Alirajpur Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi's Burari-like incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, where five members of a family were found hanging at their residence. The couple and their three kids were found hanging from the ceiling of their home on Monday morning.

The horrific site sent shivers among the locals and they immediately informed the police. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Preliminary investigations suggest it to be a case of mass suicide.

A team has been set up under SDOP Alirajpur to probe if it was suicide or murder.

According to information, the deceased are identified as Rakesh Singh, his wife Lalita, daughter Lakshmi, sons Prakash and Akshay, residents Raudi village, under Guneri Panchayat. According to police information, Rakesh Singh was a farmer.

On Monday morning, the bodies of Rakesh and his entire family were found hanging. The police arrived at the scene and started an investigation. It will soon become clear whether this is a case of murder or suicide. Both murder and suicide angles are being investigated. Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas also arrived at the scene. Statements from neighbors are being recorded.

Discovery of the bodies

According to the information, on Monday morning, when relatives arrived at Rakesh's house, they found all five bodies hanging. They then informed the nearby residents and the police. In this case, BJP Mandal President Jaipal Singh stated that this family could not have taken such a step as suicide, and this is a murder. The police should investigate this matter promptly.