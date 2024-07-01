Tragic Car Crash In Jabalpur: 1 Dead, 5 Seriously Injured As Family's Trip To Maihar Ends in Disaster; Driver Absconding | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A family traveling to Maihar for the darshan of Maa Sharda faced a devastating road accident late on Sunday night, resulting in loss of one life and serious injuries to 5 persons. The incident occurred at around 1 AM on the over bridge of the Andhmukh Bypass under the Garha police station jurisdiction in Jabalpur.

According to sources, poor visibility and over speeding are the suspected causes of the accident.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene upon receiving reports of the accident. With the assistance of local residents, the injured were promptly transported to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the injured individuals remains critical, and medical professionals are providing necessary care.

According to information, the victims are identified as Rajju Chauhan, his wife Uma Chauhan, daughters Iccha Chauhan and Khushi Chauhan, along with Rajju's elder brother Manohar Singh Chauhan and his wife Sadhana Chauhan who are residents of Bagiaai village in Seoni Dhanora. The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently missing.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car lost control while crossing the overbridge, leading to the severe crash. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and the Garha police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.