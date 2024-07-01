Madhya Pradesh: Students Below 13 Years Not Eligible For Class 9 Admission In MP Board Schools

Freepik Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced that students below 13 years of age will no longer be eligible for admission in Class 9 in both government and private schools. The policy, effective for the academic year 2024-25, stipulates that students must be at least 13 years old by April 1 of the admissions year to qualify for enrollment in Class 9.

This change aligns with the National Education Policy and aims to address the issues arising from early admissions.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department set the minimum age for first-class admission at five years. However, this early enrollment often led to complications by the time students reached Class 9, with many students being underage.

This revision aims to standardize the enrollment process and ensure students meet the appropriate age requirements for each class level.

The current enrollment process for Class 9 is underway in MP Board schools, which excludes students born after December 31, 2010 from getting admission. Due to which thousands of students are getting affected who have not yet been enrolled.

The new policy also outlines age criteria for other classes admission. The minimum age (as of April 1) should be as follows:

Nursery: Minimum age of three years and maximum of four and a half years.

KG-1: Minimum age of four years and maximum of five and a half years.

KG-2: Minimum age of five years and maximum of six and a half years.

1st Class: Minimum age of six years and maximum of seven and a half years.