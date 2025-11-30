MP News: 4 Government Rural Schools In Bhopal District To Get Ultra-Modern Labs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four government higher secondary schools in the rural areas of Bhopal district will soon get ultra-modern laboratories worth Rs 2.5 crore. The Rural Engineering Department of the state government will build these labs.

These labs will inspire other schools. Once they are operational, a proposal to build more such labs in other schools will be forwarded to the state government for approval.

Under this pilot project, three labs -- physics, chemistry and biology -- will be built in the four schools at a cost of Rs 60 lakh each. The four government schools selected for the project are Gandhi Nagar, Padariya Kachhi, Narela Shankri and Sohaya.

According to an official from the School Education Department, the work will be completed within the stipulated timeframe. The labs will attract children and persuade them to do experiments. Continuous work will be done to enhance their skills in science.

Modern instruments will be obtained for experiments in all three subjects. The labs will have state-of-the-art facilities for children to conduct practical experiments. They will be set up in such a way that more students will be able to conduct subject-related experiments simultaneously, as per the official.