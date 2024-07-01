MP Shocker: 1 Labourer Dead, 2 Critical After Under-Construction Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Dindori

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died and two others suffered serious injuries after a two-story under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The incident occurred in the Matta village in the wee hours of Monday when the labourers were asleep at the site.

Gadasarai police station in-charge Durga Prasad told reporters that three labourers who were trapped under the debris were rescued. One of them succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Heavy Rains Building crumbles down on sleeping labourers

According to information, three labourers were working on a building in the Matta village of Dindori. During the day, they work on the construction, and at night, they sleep on the site itself. On Monday morning around 5 a.m., when the workers were sleeping, the under-construction building collapsed due to heavy rains, and the trio were buried under the debris.

The police rushed to the spot as the locals informed them. All three were taken to the hospital as soon as the police arrived. One of them succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival. Two others are undergoing medical treatment at the local district hospital.

The reason for the collapse is said to be the heavy rains that are affecting the building structures. A local resident informed the police that excess rain causes the structure to weaken over time. A probe has been launched into the matter, and investigations are underway.