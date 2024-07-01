I Don't Remember Whether He Is Diwedi, Trivedi Or Chaturvedi: Kharge's Jibe At BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi In Rajya Sabha (Video)

I Don't Remember Whether He Is Diwedi, Trivedi Or Chaturvedi: Kharge's Jibe At BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi In Rajya Sabha |

New Delhi: Parliament witnessed stormy sessions on several key issues like the Neet paper leak row, Manipur and many others as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha reconvened on July 1, Monday. When Leader of Opposition for Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge began his address, in a bizarre sequence of events, Kharge seemed to have got confused with the name while making a reference to BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Making reference to Sudhanshu Trivedi as 'Diwedi Sahab' Kharge said, "I don't know if he is Diwedi, Trivedi or Chaturvedi. Pardon me for getting confused with such surnames. I hail from the South. I am not too well versed with these words."

Mallikarjun Kharge gets confused on BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's Surname.



"I don't remember whether he is Diwedi, Trivedi or Chaturvedi.

In response to this statement, with a witty smile Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "We can have half an hour discussion on this to explain what is Diwedi, Trivedi and Chaturvedi."

Kharge smiled back and responded saying, "I know Diwedis are the Pundits who have studied two Vedas, Trivedi are the ones who studied three vedas and Chaturvedi means he has studied dour vedas."

The statement invited series of reactions from the Netizens, with most of them criticising the reference made to the said surnames by Kharge in Rajya Sabha.

@Acharya280702 said, "I too sometimes don't remember whether you are Kharge, Gharge or Fharge."

@vamshi8694 said, "Kharge is irrelevant without Caste card"

@Rohanku91416821 said, "This all well planned from beginning he aint confused just another random way to mock brahmins can he utter any word similar to that belonging to some other caste no he cant . Making this normal ain't happening inside parliament to mock someone's surname by hiding in a veil."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP on Monday over various issues including the ongoing row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and arrests of Opposition leaders.