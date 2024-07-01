PM Modi Expert Only In Giving Slogans: Leader Of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge On Manipur Issue |

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress president attacked the prime minister for not visiting the state of Manipur, which has been burning from the last one year, and said he is an expert in only giving slogans.

This comes a week after a meeting was held between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi and Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh. Keisham had said that the party will raise the Manipur issue in the Parliament.

On his meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh had said, "We had a discussion over the Manipur issues and raising it in the Parliament."

Not just Manipur, but Mallikarjun Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP over various issues which included the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue and arrests of Opposition leaders.

Kharge slams PM on NEET and other issues

As per an ANI report, During his speech in Rajya Sabha on the debate on President Droupadi Murmu's address, Kharge said, "PM Modi embarrassed India. They used to call the Gamandiya alliance, they used to say if there is Modi, anything is possible. But the arrogance of BJP was broken after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections." Kharge also hit out at PM Modi over his remarks during election rallies against Congress over redistribution of wealth, Mangalsutra, reservation and 'Mujra' among others.