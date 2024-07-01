 President Address Debate: Opposition Stages Walkout From Lok Sabha On NEET Issue
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi too raised the NEET irregularities issue, in the House

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In what seems to be a mega showdown of Parliament, amid protests by INDIA Bloc Leaders outside the Parliament over multiple issues, the Opposition members staged a walk out of Lok Sabha over NEET issue as BJP member Anurag Thakur initiated debate on President's address

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi too raised the NEET irregularities issue, in the House. He said, "A message is disseminated to the country, from Parliament. We want to give a message to students that NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message we want the Parliament to discuss this."

This is breaking news. Further details to follow.

