 Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Accused Husband Shot Hours After Victim's Father Demands Encounter, Claims 'She Died On Her Own'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Accused Husband Shot Hours After Victim's Father Demands Encounter, Claims 'She Died On Her Own'

Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case: Accused Husband Shot Hours After Victim's Father Demands Encounter, Claims 'She Died On Her Own'

According to reports, the accused attempted to flee custody this afternoon, prompting a police pursuit. At the Sirsa roundabout in Greater Noida, officers shot him in the leg before returning him to jail.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Vipin Bhati, who was arrested for assaulting his 28-year-old Nikki Bhati and setting her on fire along with other family members over a dowry demand, was shot in his leg by police when he tried to escape custody. Following his wife Nikki's death during medical treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Thursday, Vipin was arrested on Saturday. Nikki had been admitted that evening with severe burn wounds.

Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is wed to Vipin's brother Rohit, has accused Vipin and his mother Daya of setting Nikki ablaze. Disturbing footage provided by Kanchan shows the mother-son duo attacking Nikki, while another video captures a burning Nikki falling down stairs. Though Vipin is in police custody, his mother Daya, father Satyavir, and brother Rohit remain at large.

Earlier today, speaking with NDTV, Nikki's father Bhikari Singh Payla expressed his desire for the perpetrators to face lethal consequences. "These murderers deserve to be shot, their house demolished. My daughter supported her child by operating a beauty salon. They subjected her to abuse. The entire family conspired together and murdered my daughter," he declared, just hours before Vipin's escape attempt resulted in police gunfire.

Read Also
'Slapped Her Before Setting Her On Fire': Son Recounts Mother’s Chilling Dowry Murder In Greater...
article-image

According to reports, the accused attempted to flee custody this afternoon, prompting a police pursuit. At the Sirsa roundabout in Greater Noida, officers shot him in the leg before returning him to jail.

FPJ Shorts
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

The accused told news agency ANI that he has no remorse for murdering his wife and maintained his innocence, saying: "I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights; it is very common…"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party...

'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India...

Who Is Anish Dayal Singh? Former CRPF & ITBP DG Appointed As Deputy NSA

Who Is Anish Dayal Singh? Former CRPF & ITBP DG Appointed As Deputy NSA

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered