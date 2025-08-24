 On Camera: Overexcited Fan Breaches Security, Gets Slapped By Bodyguard For Kissing Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar's Purnea
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Overexcited Fan Breaches Security, Gets Slapped By Bodyguard For Kissing Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar's Purnea

On Camera: Overexcited Fan Breaches Security, Gets Slapped By Bodyguard For Kissing Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar's Purnea

The motorcycle format proved particularly challenging for security arrangements, as foot-patrolling protection officers repeatedly fell behind the moving convoy of bikes.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi encountered several security breaches during a motorcycle rally in Bihar's Purnea district, with viral footage showing supporters getting close to the Congress leader.

The most concerning incident involved a fan managing to kiss Gandhi before being forcibly removed by security personnel. Video footage shows the enthusiast receiving a slap from Gandhi's bodyguard before being taken away from the rally route.

The incident occurred during Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra', where he was accompanied by Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar as a pillion passenger, along with numerous Congress and Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers on motorcycles.

Read Also
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ride Motorcycles In Bihar's Purnea As 'Voter...
article-image

Social media users have highlighted multiple security lapses throughout the event. One netizen shared images stating, "There were multiple security breaches during the bike rally of LoP Rahul Gandhi. People were easily getting close to him, hugging, kissing, and even pulling his hand whilst he was riding his bike. There weren't enough security personnel to manage the crowd around him."

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit

The motorcycle format proved particularly challenging for security arrangements, as foot-patrolling protection officers repeatedly fell behind the moving convoy of bikes. Videos circulating online show crowds surging towards Gandhi's motorcycle with minimal security intervention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Anish Dayal Singh? Former CRPF & ITBP DG Appointed As Deputy NSA

Who Is Anish Dayal Singh? Former CRPF & ITBP DG Appointed As Deputy NSA

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Video: Student Brutally Assaulted By 3 Men In UP's Hathras; FIR Registered

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Expresses Concern On Ranil Wickremesinghe's Arrest, Calls On Colombo To...

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25

Sambhal Temple-Mosque Dispute: Supreme Court Bench To Resume Hearing On August 25