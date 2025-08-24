On Camera: Overexcited Fan Breaches Security, Gets Slapped By Bodyguard For Kissing Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar's Purnea

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi encountered several security breaches during a motorcycle rally in Bihar's Purnea district, with viral footage showing supporters getting close to the Congress leader.

The most concerning incident involved a fan managing to kiss Gandhi before being forcibly removed by security personnel. Video footage shows the enthusiast receiving a slap from Gandhi's bodyguard before being taken away from the rally route.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred during Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra', where he was accompanied by Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar as a pillion passenger, along with numerous Congress and Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers on motorcycles.

Social media users have highlighted multiple security lapses throughout the event. One netizen shared images stating, "There were multiple security breaches during the bike rally of LoP Rahul Gandhi. People were easily getting close to him, hugging, kissing, and even pulling his hand whilst he was riding his bike. There weren't enough security personnel to manage the crowd around him."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The motorcycle format proved particularly challenging for security arrangements, as foot-patrolling protection officers repeatedly fell behind the moving convoy of bikes. Videos circulating online show crowds surging towards Gandhi's motorcycle with minimal security intervention.