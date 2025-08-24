Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ride Motorcycles In Bihar's Purnea As 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Enters Day-8; Watch Video

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed their 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' on its eighth day in Bihar. | X @PTI_News

Purnea: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed their 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' on its eighth day in Bihar's Purnea district on Sunday.

The two leaders rode motorcycles during the 'Yatra', which seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Yatra will pass through Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile before reaching Araria, where Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani are scheduled to address a press conference at 11.30 am.

#WATCH | Bihar: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ride motorbikes during their 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Purnea pic.twitter.com/Dd7uaSyPPj — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

On Saturday, while addressing supporters in Katihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of "manipulating institutions" and "media" to hide the voices of the poors.

Raising the slogan "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd," the Congress leader told the gathering, "This is not your media. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd'. Now watch TV in the evening. You will not see this slogan. You will not see it anywhere. You will not see this crowd because this is a crowd of poor people. It is a crowd of labourers, a crowd of farmers...We must not let votes be stolen."

Tejashwi Yadav, speaking at the same event, launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre over corruption. "So far, these officers and the corrupt government have taken Rs 4,000 crore only for getting residential certificates and caste certificates. The people of the BJP will use this money in elections. That is why corruption is increasing continuously," Yadav said.

He added, "We will work to give a corruption-free, crime-free government."

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', covering 1,300 km across 20 districts, has been launched by the Opposition parties in protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which they claim is an attempt at vote chori (vote theft). The march will conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are due later this year, though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced the schedule yet.

