 'Can Kill You In Seconds': Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Fresh Row As Audio Clip Of Him Allegedly Threating A Woman Surfaces
HomeIndia'Can Kill You In Seconds': Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Fresh Row As Audio Clip Of Him Allegedly Threating A Woman Surfaces

'Can Kill You In Seconds': Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Fresh Row As Audio Clip Of Him Allegedly Threating A Woman Surfaces

The audio adds to a series of allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Rahul Mamkootathil.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
'Can Kill You In Seconds': Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In Fresh Row As Audio Clip Of Him Allegedly Threating A Woman Surfaces | File pic

Kerala legislator Rahul Mamkootathil is facing renewed scrutiny after an audio clip, allegedly featuring his conversation with a woman, went viral on Saturday, August 23.

In the over four-minute recording, the Congress MLA is purportedly heard pressuring the woman to terminate her pregnancy and warning her that he could “kill (her) in seconds” if she resisted.

Audio Recording Sparks Controversy

According to a report by NDTV, the exchange begins with the woman asking why she was being forced to “go without permission”. Mamkootathil allegedly responds that she does not understand the consequences and expresses concern that the pregnancy could “destroy” his life.

At one point, he is heard telling her, “You can’t face it alone. I don’t know the consequences when I get angry.” In another instance, he asserts, “I will not leave it,” while pressing her to undergo an abortion. The woman pushes back, saying she would raise the child herself and accuses him of being capable of harming it.

In an attempt to reassure her, Mamkootathil adds, “Till this moment, I haven’t called you a bad word. Don’t think that you were with me. You are a woman. Is this your ideal in life? I will never do anything wrong to you.” However, we could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Mounting Allegations Against MLA

The audio adds to a series of allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against the 38-year-old legislator. The controversy was first triggered after Malayalam actor Rini George alleged in an online interview that a senior Congress youth leader had harassed her, claims that were later linked to Mamkootathil by political rivals.

Following this, writer Honey Bhaskaran and trans activist Avanthika also accused him of inappropriate behaviour. Mamkootathil has denied all allegations.

On 21 August, the MLA resigned from his organisational posts in the Congress, including his role as Kerala Youth Congress President, stating the decision was voluntary and not directed by the party’s leadership.

So far, neither Mamkootathil nor the Congress party has issued an official response to the audio clip.

