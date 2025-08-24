CISF Creates First-Ever All-Women Commando Unit For Front-Line Operations

CISF |

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to induct its first-ever all-women commando team into core operations, a significant initiative to encourage women's empowerment within the force.

Training of these women commandos has already begun at the CISF's Regional Training Centre (RTC) in Madhya Pradesh's Barwaha.

This eight-week advanced commando course will prepare women personnel for Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and Special Task Force (STF) duties at high-security establishments and plants.

The programme includes physical fitness and weapons training, live-fire drills under stress, endurance-building exercises like running, obstacle courses, rappelling, survival training in forests, and a 48-hour confidence-building exercise designed to test decision-making and teamwork under adverse conditions.

The first batch of 30 women--currently deployed across various airports--is being given training from August 11. The training will continue till October 4, 2025.

The second batch will also be sent for similar training from October 6 to November 29, 2025.

"In its initial phase, at least 100 women from different Aviation Security Groups (ASGs) and sensitive CISF units will complete the program. The Force is committed to making such all-women courses a regular part of its training calendar. Post training, they shall primarily be deployed at the Airport, followed by other sensitive installations," Saroj Bhupendra, Public Relations Officer of the CISF, told ANI.

"Inclusion of women in its core capabilities has moved the CISF a step towards gender parity and explored a new space on the operational front, which presently was the workspace of men only," he added.

As per the officer, the CISF is also increasing women's recruitment to achieve the Ministry of Home Affairs' target of 10 per cent representation.

At present, CISF has 12,491 women (eight per cent of its strength), and 2,400 more will be recruited in 2026. In the coming years, recruitment will be structured to ensure that women consistently make up at least 10 per cent of the force.

With this move, the CISF is moving ahead to become a leading force among all armed organisations--empowering women both in numbers and in roles.

The CISF, one of India's Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), functions under the MHA and is a specialised paramilitary force tasked with providing security to critical infrastructure, government buildings, airports, metros, and various industrial units across India.

