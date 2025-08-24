Chandigarh Congress Stages Unique Protest Against BJP Over Poor Roads

Congress workers in Chandigarh organised an unusual protest to draw attention to the city’s worsening road conditions. With potholes and damaged infrastructure posing risks to daily commuters, the protestors called for urgent government intervention to restore safe and smooth travel. The workers in a unique protest marked the potholes with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election symbol, the lotus.

The demonstration unfolded across several damaged roads, where Congress workers gathered to highlight what they described as civic neglect. They painted the lotus symbol inside the potholes and broken patches or placed cut-outs of the symbol on them. The act turned each damaged spot into a stark reminder of the BJP’s governance, as the party controls the municipal corporation of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh: I've never seen the city's beautiful roads in such a deplorable state. Potholes are ubiquitous on every road. Today, Congress workers staged a unique protest to highlight the issue.@BJP4Chandigarh @ChandigarhSmart @INCChandigarh @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E0xRaDuxaz — Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) August 24, 2025

Images from the protest showed workers sitting around the potholes, some painting bright orange and green lotus designs while others placed cardboard cut-outs inside the pits. The symbols were deliberately positioned to make the potholes visible to commuters and to link the poor state of roads with the ruling party.

The Congress accused the BJP of failing in its responsibility to maintain basic civic infrastructure. Despite holding power in the municipal corporation, they argued, the party has not ensured safe and functional roads for the public. The protest also drew attention to how rains have worsened the problem, leaving commuters to navigate broken stretches that are both inconvenient and dangerous.

By using the lotus symbol, the Congress attempted to make a direct connection between potholes and the BJP’s governance. The unusual form of protest was designed not only to criticise but also to catch the eye of residents and spread the message widely. This unique style of protest also caught people’s attention on social media.

The demonstration, staged ahead of the municipal elections, is being viewed as a political strategy to corner the BJP on everyday civic issues. It underscored how the state of city roads has become a key point of contention in the political battle for Chandigarh.