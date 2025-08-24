 Chhattisgarh News: Huge Cache Of Rifles, Explosives & Iron Materials Recovered In Sukma
IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Raipur: Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district have recovered a large cache of weapons, explosives, and iron materials stored by Maoists with the intent to cause heavy damage to the forces.

According to Sukma police, acting on intelligence inputs about the Maoist movement, a joint operation was launched by 203 CoBRA Battalion, the CRPF's 241 Bastar Battalion, and district force personnel from the Mettaguda camp on Saturday.

The teams moved towards the forested hill areas of Koimeta, Eerapalli, Botelanka, and Dareli. During the search around Koimeta hills at around 11 a.m., security personnel discovered a massive Maoist arms dump hidden in the jungle. The seized items included country-made rifles, a BGL launcher with its barrel, explosives, large quantities of iron equipment, and other materials.

Officials said these were stockpiled to manufacture and plant IEDs and to inflict damage on security personnel. The operation was conducted under the leadership of 203 CoBra Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh and Deputy Commandant Praveen Kumar. After safely securing the recovered cache, the teams returned to their base without any casualties.

Recovered Maoist materials include a country-made rifle, a BGL launcher, and a BGL barrel, a broken UAV Netra propeller, explosive materials and electrical wiring, 480 iron clamps, 45 iron base plates, 47 pole anglers, and other heavy iron items including steel pipes, rods, ground supporters, welding holders, and tool equipment and a black uniform and ammunition pouch.

Police said the recovery has once again foiled Maoist plans to inflict damage on security forces. Senior officials confirmed that anti-Maoist operations will continue across the Sukma district under the ongoing elimination drive. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set the target of March 2026 to wipe out the menace of Maoism from the country.

The government has also rolled out a surrender and rehabilitation policy for the Maoists to shun the violent path and bring them into the mainstream.

