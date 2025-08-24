 On Camera: West Bengal Teacher Brutally Beaten For Objecting To Public Drinking; 5 Arrested
Based on the complaint filed by Nirupam Pal's family regarding this incident, the police have registered a case and arrested five people.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image

Nirupam Pal, a teacher from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was returning home yesterday after attending a wedding function when he saw nine youths, eight men and one woman, standing on the roadside drinking alcohol. Seeing this, Nirupam Pal told the youths that it was wrong to drink alcohol in a public place and asked them to leave.

After this, an argument broke out between the youths and the teacher. Enraged by Nirupam's objection, the youths started attacking Nirupam Pal indiscriminately.

CCTV footage of the chilling assault has gone viral on social media, showing the youths brutally beating up the teacher.

Nirupam Pal was seriously injured in the attack. Blood started oozing from his nose. He was later rescued by locals who intervened and separated him from the assailants. The injured teacher was taken to hospital for treatment. It is said that the youths also threatened to kill the teacher during the attack.

