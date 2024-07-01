INDIA Bloc To Hold Demonstration In Parliament Premises On July 1 Over 'Misuse Of ED, CBI'; Oppn To Corner Govt During Debate On Motion Of Thanks To President’s Address

New Delhi: The opposition, INDIA bloc, will hold a demonstration inside Parliament premises on Monday, July 1, against the central government over the alleged misuse of central agencies, including Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference held on Sunday, announced the decision of the alliance parties to protest against the central government.

"The parties of the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided that we will protest against the misuse of ED and CBI in the Parliament premises tomorrow (Monday) at 10.30 am," Singh said while addressing the press conference in AAP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

Rocky Start To Parliament Session

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments on Friday, with Congress and other opposition parties insisted for a debate on the NEET-UG row while the government was keen to take up the motion of thanks on the President's address.

With the government insisting on first completing the motion of thanks to the presidential address, both Houses were adjourned with the Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday, July 1, 11 AM.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in a "constructive debate" on the NEET exam issue and give the students the respect they deserve.