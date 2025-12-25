BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among 6 Killed In Two Separate Encounters In Odisha

Naxal Encounter (Representational Image) | IANS

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough for security forces, six Naxals, including top commander Ganesh Uike, were neutralised in two separate encounters in the Kandhamal district of Odisha on Thursday. Notably, Uike was carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head.

On Wednesday night, an encounter broke out in the Gumma forest under the jurisdiction of the Belghar police station area. In this encounter, two Naxals were gunned down. Meanwhile, the second encounter broke out in a forest in the Chakapad police station area on Thursday morning. Uike and three other Naxals were eliminated in this encounter.

Odisha DGP's Statement:

"A major anti-Naxal joint operation is underway on the border of Ganjam district. This morning, the Odisha Police and security forces achieved a major success, eliminating four Naxals, including Ganesh Uike, a member of the Central Committee. He was the head of all Maoist operations in Odisha," Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said at a press conference.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, carrying Rs1.1 crore bounty, killed in encounter



"The security forces have neutralised him today, and I believe this has broken the backbone of the Maoist terror in Odisha and will bring about a significant change in the Maoist situation in the state," he added.

Uike was the chief of the CPI Maoist Central Committee, which is banned outfit in Odisha. The identity of the other Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the police officer said.

Amit Shah's Remarks:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a "significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat". "In a major operation in Kandhmal, Odisha, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he said.

Last month, top Naxal commander Madvi Hidma was also killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district. Apart from Hidma, five other Naxals were killed by the security forces in the encounter. Hidma reportedly led around 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians in the past one decade and a half. He is also believed to be the key mastermind behind the 2010 Dantewada attack in which 76 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in action. He also suspected to have planned the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack. At least 27 people, including senior Congress leaders were killed in the attack.

Last year in August, Shah, during his three-day visit to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, had said that the Narendra Modi government would eliminate the issue of naxalism from the entire by March 2026.

As part of anti-Naxal operations in April this year, security forces took control of Karegutta Hill.