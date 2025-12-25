 Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 

Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 

The 69-year-old was one of the six remaining members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was not known as a battlefield commander but rather as the administrative backbone of the Maoist movement in Odisha and adjoining regions.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Uike |

A top Maoist commander, Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of ₹1.1 crore, was eliminated in a joint anti-Naxal operation in Odisha, officials said on Thursday. The government described the operation as a major blow to the banned insurgent group.

Who Was Ganesh Uike?

Uike was known by several names, including Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The 69-year-old was one of the six remaining members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was not known as a battlefield commander but rather as the administrative backbone of the Maoist movement in Odisha and adjoining regions.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Tragedy: 5 Charred To Death, 4 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Container Truck On NH-48 Near Hiriyur | VIDEO
Karnataka Tragedy: 5 Charred To Death, 4 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Container Truck On NH-48 Near Hiriyur | VIDEO
'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride | VIDEOS INSIDE
'Christmas Vibes In Surat': Santaclause Surprises Visitors At Causeway With His Boat Ride | VIDEOS INSIDE
Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 
Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 
Fake Rabies Vaccine Being Sold In India? Australia Raises Public Health Alert Over Suspicion Linked To India Travel
Fake Rabies Vaccine Being Sold In India? Australia Raises Public Health Alert Over Suspicion Linked To India Travel

He rose through the ranks as an organiser and was responsible for maintaining communication channels, managing logistics, and overseeing finances across key divisions during the insurgency’s peak years.

Read Also
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among...
article-image

However, after living underground for years, he suffered from chronic health issues, required physical support while walking, and moved with a tightly controlled security ring that included women operatives trained in concealment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Tragedy: 5 Charred To Death, 4 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision With...

Karnataka Tragedy: 5 Charred To Death, 4 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision With...

Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 

Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 

BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among...

BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among...

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal...

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 25, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-603 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 25, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-603 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...