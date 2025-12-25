Who Was Ganesh Uike? Top Naxal Commander With ₹1.1 Crore Bounty Killed In Encounter In Odisha 

Ganesh Uike |

A top Maoist commander, Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of ₹1.1 crore, was eliminated in a joint anti-Naxal operation in Odisha, officials said on Thursday. The government described the operation as a major blow to the banned insurgent group.

Who Was Ganesh Uike?

Uike was known by several names, including Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The 69-year-old was one of the six remaining members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was not known as a battlefield commander but rather as the administrative backbone of the Maoist movement in Odisha and adjoining regions.

He rose through the ranks as an organiser and was responsible for maintaining communication channels, managing logistics, and overseeing finances across key divisions during the insurgency’s peak years.

However, after living underground for years, he suffered from chronic health issues, required physical support while walking, and moved with a tightly controlled security ring that included women operatives trained in concealment.