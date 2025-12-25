India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features

India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: In a major boost to the Indian Defence Forces, the 3,500 km-range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was tested from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighat in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday (December 25). The missile can reportedly carry a warhead of around two tonnes.

The missile is yet to achieve operational status after a detailed analysis of the test to assess whether it met all the technical parameters. The missile is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

What is K-4 missile?

K-4 or Kalam-4 is a nuclear-capable intermediate-range submarine-launched ballistic missile. In January 2010, the K-4 was secretly tested off Visakhapatnam. A second firing was also conducted in Visakhapatnam. The second test reportedly revalidated the critical ability of a 20-tonne projectile to withstand 50 kg of water pressure and eject from a submerged launcher before engaging its rocket booster. It is manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Key features of K-4 missile:

- The range of the K-4 missile is 3,500 km.

- The missile is reported to be 12 metres long with a diameter of 1.3 metres and weighs nearly 17 tonnes.

- It can carry a warhead weighing up to 2 tonnes and is powered by solid rocket propellant.

- The missile will rely on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), including indigenous NavIC, for navigation.

- The missile has been designed specifically for Arihant-class submarines, like the INS Arihant and INS Arighat.

Why it is strategically important?

The missile will give a major boost to India's striking capabilities underwater. Due to its range of 3,500 km, it gives an advantage in the Indian Ocean to counter China's influence in the region. The missile will not only help in neutralising threats in the region but will also reduce the risk of any first strike against India.