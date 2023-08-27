MP: With 17.1% Public Feedback, Khargone Achieves 15th Rank In Country | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway for the Swachh Survekshan in Khargone town under the direction of collector Shivraj Singh Verma. Recently, a survey of cities was done under the India Smart City programme.

In the latest ranking of citizen feedback, Khargone town, with 17.1 per cent of public feedback on the cleanliness system, achieved the 15th rank at the national level. With 47.8 per cent, Ujjain claimed the top spot. This feedback was for cities with a population of one to 10 lakh.

Efforts are on for ODF's double plus and star ranking to get better marks for the cleanliness of the city in the upcoming survey. This time the survey will be for 7,000 marks. This feedback will be very important in the cleanliness survey.

ODF double plus, they will get 1,250+1,250 marks in the star ranking. According to municipal figures, the team is expected to reach both criteria within a week. Selfie points have been made at seven prominent places in the city for star ranking. Whereas for ODF double plus, management is done by preparing manure from the wet and dry waste coming out of the city.

Selfie point developed at 7 places According to the municipal health officer, Prakash Chitte, the city beautification work is going on for star ranking. Selfie points have been developed in seven places, including Diversion Road in the city, Fountain Chowk of Radhavallabh Market, Vijayalakshmi Hospital area of Sanawad Road, Navgraha Mandir Tiraha, and Radhavallabh Market.

Recently, a selfie point was made near the Navagraha Temple, which shows the identity of the beautiful city with pictures of all the planets. Public squares are being made attractive. Beautification has 1,250 points in the Swachh Survekshan.

Construction of community compost continues The waste generated by the town has been managed for ODF double plus. Separate collections of dry waste are being done in 33 wards of the city. Community compost is being prepared.

Apart from this, manure is being prepared according to the parameters on the trenching ground. ODF is 1,250 marks in double plus. Panchayats are also not far behind.

While giving information, district panchayat Swacch Bharat Mission project officer Suchita Khode said that in the matter of cleanliness, panchayats with 5,000 population in the district are also not far behind.

At present, eight such diesel-powered and battery-operated garbage vehicles are available in six panchayats of the district, which collects the garbage from the village every day.

When contacted, Prakash Chitte said that this feedback would form the ranking of the overall survey. Fountain beautification and selfie points have been made for star ranking, and the community compost is also being prepared, he added.

Top 5 cities in MP in feedback

City Percentage Feedback National Rank

Ujjain 47.8 246563 First

Chhindwara 21.9 29433 9th

Khargone 17.1 18210 15th

Ratlam 16.2 42989 18th

Betul 15.8 16304 20th

(Figures as per the municipal records)

