MP: Striking Railwaymen To Take Out Candle Light March In Ujjain Today

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The indefinite serial hunger strike of railway employees entered the seventh day on Saturday in protest against Ratlam railway administration’s order of transferring Ujjain’s loco pilots to Indore for promotion and making Indore the new headquarters.

Many social organisations and people’s representatives are joining the movement in support of the hunger strike. In this series, former Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Prakash Chittoda has given his support by personally being present in the lobby premises.

WREU divisional president Narendra Singh Solanki and WREU divisional secretary Manohar Barot along with their colleagues and WRMS divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar and City Union’s patron and CWC member SS Sharma have lodged a protest against the administration by staying in the lobby premises.

On Sunday at 5.30 pm, a candle light march will be taken out by ‘United Sangharsh Morcha’ at station premises. The railway employees and their relatives along with retired railway employees, representatives of many social and religious organisations will also be a part of the march.