MP: Dissatisfied Over Satish Malviya’s Candidature, Workers Burn His Effigy In Ujjain As BJP faces Rebellion In Ghattiya Assembly Seat |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Party workers, office-bearers and ticket aspirants are protesting against two reserved assembly seats (for scheduled caste) in Ujjain district for which BJP has announced its candidates. By burning the effigy of Ghattiya constituency candidate Satish Malviya, the angry workers claim that his defeat is certain.

After BJP declared its candidates for 39 seats in the state, demonstrations are taking place and demands are being made to change the declared candidate. In the released list of BJP, after giving tickets to former MLA Satish Malviya from Ghattiya assembly seat and former MLA, Tarachand Goyal from Tarana in Ujjain district, other BJP candidates and workers are in rebellion and are protesting at both places. BJP has given Malviya a second chance. The workers and other candidates of Ghattiya area are furious with his candidature.

Effigies of Malviya were burnt at two places in Ghattiya assembly constituency on Friday night, whose video went viral on social media platforms. Karan Parmar, brother of former MLA Narayan Parmar and member of the BJP district working committee, said that giving ticket to Malviya by the party is totally wrong. The entire region is troubled by the hooliganism of Malviya and his family. Unhel’s traders and workers are upset. The CM should reconsider his ticket, he added.

BJP’s district secretary Shankarlal Ahirwar said that we strongly oppose giving ticket to Malviya. I have been in the organisation for 32 years and my community also has a large number of votes in this assembly constituency, but Malviya was made a candidate. State organisation and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been requested to change the candidate. 60 per cent people of the area are opposing Malviya. Till the B form is not submitted, we will continue to protest within our limits, he said.

