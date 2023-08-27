MP: Amarkantak's Narmada Temple Imposes Dress Code, Bars Entry Wearing 'Indecent' Clothes |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): The name of Amarkantak’s famous Narmada Temple has now been added to the series of temples who have banned entry wearing ‘indecent’ clothes into the temple premises. On Sunday, a signboard was put up at the main entrance of the temple in Anuppur district asking devotees to come dressed in modest clothes.

"All the men and women must come to the temple premises wearing modest clothes. Entry into the temple wearing indecent clothes like short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirts, ripped jeans and crop top is prohibited,” the board reads.

'Especially women...'

It further points out that women should especially wear ideal clothes like saree, salwar suits inside the temple premises.

The board has been put up by the Narmada Temple Udgam Trust and all the priests of the temple.

When asked about the decision, temple priest Danesh Dwivedi said, “All the pilgrims coming to Narmada temple are requested to enter the temple premises only by wearing clothes according to the dignity of the place. Follow the dignity of the temple and pilgrimage site, otherwise do not enter.”

Decision to be followed strictly after Rakshabandhan'

The priest further said that all the institutions have their own dress code, similarly there should be traditional clothes while worshiping in the temple.

Discussing the matter, City Council CMO Chain Singh Paraste, said that a sign board has been installed at the gate of the temple so that the devotees may know that if they want to enter the temple, they will have to enter in modest clothes only. CMO said that this instruction will be strictly followed after Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, Nagda’s Hanuman temple has also barred entry of people wearing short clothes and night suits.

