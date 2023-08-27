'MP Under BJP Rule A Laboratory Of Dalit Atrocities', Says Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge After Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar |

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, adding that the ruling dispensation's departure from the state is certain in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The goons did not even spare his mother. BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits, three times the national average," Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, "The Prime Minister, who is pretending to build the Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, does not even speak on Dalit and Adivasi harassment and injustice happening continuously in Madhya Pradesh."

'People will not fall for BJP's trap'

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "The Chief Minister washed the feet of the underprivileged in front of the camera only."

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are not going to fall under the trap of BJP. It will get the answer to the agony of the deprived and exploited sections of the society after a few months. BJP's departure is certain," Kharge said.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year. The Opposition Congress has exuded confidence that it will oust the BJP. And, the BJP is confident that it will retain power.

