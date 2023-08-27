Madhya Pradesh: Forest Dept Razes Homes Of Tribal Families In Morena, Leaves Nearly 100 Homeless

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department demolished the homes of 20 tribal families using bulldozers in Morena district on Sunday, which has raised concerns about the government's commitment to its promises.

During this operation, a few women were reportedly injured. Distressed by this action, tribal men, women, and children reached the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office with their grievances. The SDM assured them of arranging land within two days.

The tribal community is questioning the government's assurance. Many tribal individuals shared their plight, highlighting their three-generation-long residency in the Dhanela Panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Muraina Tehsil. Nearly 250 families of their community reside here. Unfortunately, their dwellings fall under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, leaving them in a vulnerable position.

The authorities carried out the demolitions with such haste that the affected families were unable to salvage their belongings. The Forest Department used bulldozers to level 20 houses in a matter of minutes. This operation resulted in injuries to several women, adding to the distress of the situation.

The affected tribal individuals are demanding assistance from the administration to provide them with alternative housing.

Pappu Adiwasi, a resident of the area, expressed disappointment, stating that while the Chief Minister pledged to gift his sister and niece on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Forest Department razed their homes even before the festival.

This sudden displacement has left around a hundred families homeless, uncertain about their future. They are now pleading for the provision of housing.

When the affected tribal individuals met the SDM to voice their concerns, he listened attentively but stated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department.

Nonetheless, he assured the tribals that he would arrange land for them within the next few days. In response, the tribal community is expressing the feeling of betrayal by the authorities' actions despite the need for proper documentation of their land rights.

The incident has left nearly a hundred families in turmoil, with their homes destroyed and their future uncertain.

