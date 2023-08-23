MP Triple Murder: Man Shoots Wife, Her Siblings Dead Over Family Dispute In Morena, Arrested

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his cousin and nephew, allegedly shot his wife and her brother and sister to death over a family dispute in Bagchini police station area of Morena district. Two were arrested on Monday.

According to the information, Trilok Parmar, who lives near the bus stand under Bagchini police station area of the district, had a fight with his wife Rakhi Singh. On Sunday, Rakhi's brother Yuvraj and elder sister Julie Singh had come to Bagchini to reconcile the husband and wife. During this conversation Rakhi's brother and sister had a dispute with her mother-in-law. Following which, Rakhi, along with siblings Julie and Yuvraj, beat her mother-in-law and then left for her maternal home.

3 killed on the spot

As soon as Trilok Parmar came to know about this, he called his cousin Hem Singh alias Hema Parmar and nephew Bhola alias Vishwambhar Singh. He went to the bus stand along with them, where wife Rakhi, sister-in-law Julie w/of Harendra Sikarwar and brother-in-law Yuvraj s/o Naresh Singh Tomar were waiting for the bus.

Furious, Trilok, along with his cousin and nephew, fired bullets on them, killing all three on the spot.

2 arrested, 1 absconding

In this case, Trilok and Bhola were arrested by the Bagchini police station within 24 hours of the incident. Illegal pistol and an axe used in the incident were seized from their possession. The police produced both the accused in the court on Tuesday evening. While Hema Parmar is absconding, the police are on the lookout for him.

Station in-charge Devendra Kushwaha said that two people, including the main accused in the triple murder case, have been arrested. Now one accused is absconding, he will also be caught soon.

