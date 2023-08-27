 Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar
Eight accused have been arrested so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Politics Heats Up Over Dalit’s Murder In Sagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics has heated up in the state after a dalit youth was murdered and his mother was attacked in Barodia Nonagir village in Sagar district on Thursday.

Eight accused have been arrested so far. The name of accused are Vikram Thakur, Vijay Thakur, Azad Thakur, Komal Thakur, Lal Khan, Islam Khan, Golu Soni and Wahid Khan among others.

Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari said deceased youth was Lalu alias Nitin Ahirwar (20). The mother of deceased was injured as she tried to save her son. The incident is fall out of an old case registered in 2019.

When asked about BSP’s claim that youth was paraded naked, SP denied it. Police sources said Lalu Ahirwar had a criminal record and was released from jail recently. On the fateful day, he confronted the accused, which led to the incident.

Congress sends team

State Congress president Kamal Nath has sent a six-member probe team led by Surendra Chaudhary to the spot. The probe team held talks with victim’s family and assured of all possible help. Congress has demanded financial help of Rs 1 crore for victim’s family.

Mayawati expresses anguish

In a tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati alleged that victim family was attacked as it refused to compromise in an eve-teasing incident. Nitin Ahirwar was beaten to death and his mother was paraded naked. Youth’s mother suffered fracture in hand, she said.

