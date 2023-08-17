 MP Viral Video: Man Pulls Girl By Pony Tail To Disperse Her Away From Mahakal Procession In Ujjain
MP Viral Video: Man Pulls Girl By Pony Tail To Disperse Her Away From Mahakal Procession In Ujjain

In order to remove the devotees away from the palanquin, a man used force on them and pulled them behind.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
MP Viral Video: Man Pulls A Female Devotee Through Her Hair Amidst Mahakal Procession | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video, showing-- a man allegedly pulling a girl by her pony tail to disperse her away during the Mahakal procession, is going viral on the social media. Netizens have condemned the misbehaviour in the video. The incident happened during Mahalkal’s sawari on sixth Shravan Somvar (Monday). However, it is on Thursday that the video started doing rounds on various social media platforms.

In the video, it is seen hundreds of devotees surround Mahakal’s palanquin for darshan. In the same line, a girl in red T-shirt with high pony tail, also managed to make her way to the Shivling to offer prayers. As she touched the palanquin, a man came from behind and pulled her pony tail to disperse her away.

But in order to remove the devotees away from the palanquin, a man used force on them and pulled them behind. Among all those people, there was a girl who was seen being pulled away through her hair.  

Hair Puller Releases Video To Apologize

The man to pulled the girls hair is identified as Mukesh Makwana. He has a tailoring shop. After the video of his manhandling went viral, he released another video apologizing to the girl.

He said that the girl is like his daughter and grand daughter and he apologizes to all.

This is not the first time such incident has been witnessed as a few days ago a video of police and priests manhandling devotees went also went viral.

Police releases Mukesh After Advising

After the incident, Mukesh Makwana, who misbehaved with the girl during the ride of Mahakal, was taken into custody.

But as soon as he apologised and said his intentions were not wrong, he got released by the police after giving an explanation.

Mukesh said that his intention was not to hurt anyone, he apologizes for what happened.

