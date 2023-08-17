MP: Shivraj Releases Rs 207 Crore Cycle Allowance To 4.5 Lakh Students, Inaugurates CM Rise School In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released Rs 207 crore as cycle allowance to nearly 4.5 lakh students across Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal on Thursday. An amount of Rs 4500 was transferred to bank account of each student in a click. The Chief Minister has also urged students to use the money for only buying cycles.

CM Chouhan said that the move aims to ease students' commute to schools and make sure the distance does not pose a barrier between youths and education.

बच्चों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य ही मेरे जीवन का परम ध्येय है। हमारे बच्चे शिक्षित होंगे, तो प्रदेश सामर्थ्यवान बनेगा।



आज लगभग 5 लाख विद्यार्थियों के खातों में साइकिल के लिए 207 करोड़ रुपये अंतरित करूँगा, ताकि मेरे बच्चे सुगमता से स्कूल पहुँच सकें।



मेरे बच्चों, तुम्हारी शिक्षा की राह… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 17, 2023

Chouhan also inaugurated the CM Rise Mahatma Gandhi School in Barkheda. The CM Rise schools are said to impart quality education at minimal fees to students from underprivileged sections of the society.

Madhya Pradesh's Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, MLA from Bhopal's Govindpura constituency Krishna Gaur were present on the occasion.

