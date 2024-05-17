Bhopal: Smack, Heroin, Coming From Raj & MDMA From Mumbai To State, Says Phq Report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smack, heroin and brown sugar are coming from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to the state, and in 2023 the sleuths have seized more than 65,320 kilograms of banned drug in the state, as per a PHQ report. Different types of drugs are reaching to the state from different routes.

For example, smack, heroin and brown sugar are coming from Kota and Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and are reaching Sheopur, Guna and Rajgarh. The second route is from Uttar Pradesh, from where the drugs enter through Bhind and reaches Gwalior and Shivpuri districts. There is another route for the drugs coming from UP; they enter through Rewa and then on to Sidhi, Katni, Jabalpur and Narsinghpur.

At local level the drugs are distributed in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam.

Cannabis brought from Andhra Pradesh, Orrisa, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

In the state it reaches via Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Katni, Shahdol, Vidisha and Guna. There is another route - Seoni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram and Betul.

MDMA comes from Mumbai

MDMA or Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine is brought to state from Mumbai and from Hyderabad. MDMA is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen. It produces an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment from sensory experiences. It has also been described as an entactogen—a drug that can increase self-awareness and empathy. This drug is popular among the youngsters and specially used in pool party and it is claimed to be costly drug.

The other drugs in form of medicine syrup are expanded and distributed in Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Umaria, Singroli, Sidhi, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Umaria and in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Shivpuri and in Burhanpur

State not behind supply

Interestingly opium and poppy husk is sent to other part of the country from Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. In the state it is distributed in the districts including Indore, Guna, Sehopur, Ashok Nagar, Gwalior, Bhopal, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram and Jabalpur.

In 2022 the sleuths seized more than 4 lakh kilograms of drug, which had dropped to 65,320 kilogram in 2023. The PHQ has collected the data of 2023 in which the police had seized more than 65,320 kilograms of banned drugs in the state and have arrested 4,804 drug peddlers.