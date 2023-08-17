MP Viral Video: Cops Drag Woman By Hair After She Protests Setting Up Of Electricity Tower At Her Farm

MP Viral Video: Woman Assaulted, Dragged By Hair By Katni Police For Refusing Setting Up Of Electricity Tower In Her Farm |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly assaulted, abused and dragged by her hair by female police officials after she refused to allow the administration to set up an electricity tower on her farm in Katni district. The matter got even worse after the woman’s daughter joined her in the protest against the administration’s decision and the police arrested the duo under CrPc section 151.

According to local reports, the incident happened on July 6, 2023. However, a video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday after the woman lodged a complaint with the collector. The police have refuted the woman’s claims as ‘false’.

Admin reached with JCB without information

The woman has been identified as Chainabai Kanchi (45) of Bahoriband tehsil, Katni district. She told the media that an electricity tower was to be installed in her farm for which she was not ready.

Without any prior information, on July 6, SDM Pradeep Mishra, Tehsildar Shashank Dubey along with a contractor brought JCB and a huge police force and started breaking the boundary of her farm.

When the woman protested, the policemen beat her, dragged her by her hair and abused her.

She said that after this, when her two daughters joined her in the protest, they were also dragged by their hair and beaten.

Kept in jail for 2 days

Later, Chainabai and her daughter Poonam were arrested under CrPc section 151 (arrest without warrant in anticipation of a crime) and kept in jail for 2 days.

Some people present at the spot made videos of the incident, which were later deleted by the police.

However, one of the videos remained which has now taken over social media.

After being released from jail, the woman complained to the collector three days after the incident on July 7. As no action was taken, she complained again on August 10 on the basis of the video but, again to no avail.

However, the police have become active after the video of the incident went viral.

Police calls action 'legal'

Terming the police action ‘legal’, Katni ASP Manoj Kedia, said that the woman was opposing the installation of the tower and is now giving false information.

“The matter is about land encroachment. The Power Transmission Company has to install towers for the 132KV line. The work has been completed at some places. The woman visible in the video was protesting against the installation following which the woman police force took action according to law,” he said.

He further said that the woman knew that the action was being taken regarding encroachment but she is now spreading lies.

