Result Blues: Nearly 8000 Out Of 10200 Students Flunk MBA 1st Sem Exams Of Indore's DAVV

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Protests erupted in RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) after nearly 8,000 out of total 10,200 students either flunked or got ATKT in first semester exams result announced on Wednesday.

Led by NSUI city president Rajat Patel, students demonstrated at administrative campus and demanded unconditional re-evaluation of answer books. They claimed that even BBA topper had flunked along with 20 other meritorious BBA students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and DSW LK Tripathi initially advised students to go for review.

Read Also Indore Zoo To Get African Zebras

However, after the suggestion was shot down, university officers offered sampling in three subjects viz Business Environment, Accounts and Continuative Technique. Most of the students had flunked in these three subjects.

As students again declined the offer, varsity announced re-evaluation of all answer copies, if sampling showed significant change from main results.

After the assurance, students called off the protest.

Student who got 81% marks in graduation fails

MBA first semester student Lavi Mahajan, who got ATKT in two subjects, claimed that he secured 81% in BBA. “I am not alone. There are more than 20 students who scored over 75% in BBA but failed or got ATKT in first semester exams,,” he said. The protesters said that around 10 students got zero marks in different subjects. Some girl students broke down during protest stating that such poor evaluation was not expected from the university.

Sampling of 300 answer books to be done

Exam controller Tiwari said that most students failed in three subjects viz Business Environment, Accounts and Continuative Technique. “100 answer books of each of these subjects will be randomly taken for sampling. If the sampling result is significantly different from the main results, the university will get answer books of all students reevaluated,” he added.

CUET-UG counselling from today

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling for admission in nearly 25 undergraduate courses offered by DAVV teaching departments will begin on Thursday.

On the first day of counselling, the university has invited ST Open category students up to AIR-133, ST Open category students up to AIR-285, OBC Open category students up to AIR-450 and EWS category students up to AIR-180.

While unreserved category students up to AIR-1100 have been called for counselling on Friday, the university invited UR students from AIR-1101 to AIR-2000.

Meanwhile, the university also declared merit list of CUET-PG counselling for August 23 and 24.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)