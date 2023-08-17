 Indore Zoo To Get African Zebras
The pair of African zebras is to be brought from Mumbai Zoo to Indore.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pair of African zebras is going to arrive soon at Indore Zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme. After its arrival, Indore Zoo will be the first zoo in the state where tourists will be able to see zebras. There is no African zebras in any zoo of the state at present. The pair of African zebras is to be brought from Mumbai Zoo to Indore. For this, preparations have been completed at Indore Zoo.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said that there are many projects on the pipeline under the Animal Exchange Programme. We are working on all the projects. Under the projects, many animals are to be brought as new attraction for tourists. A project to bring zebras is also going on with Mumbai Zoo for a long time.

‘On the other hand, whatever animal Bombay Zoo wants from us in exchange, are available with us. We are all set for the project. If all goes well, tourists will be able to see African zebras at Indore zoo,’ he added.

An enclosure for the pair of zebras has also been completed at the Indore Zoo. According to information received from the zoo authorities, instead of zebra, a pair of lion and wolf has to be given to Mumbai Zoo. Indore Zoo is ready to give a pair of lions and wolves, but there is delay in giving zebras from Mumbai itself.

